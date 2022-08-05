Nat Sciver, right, has led England in every match of the tournament ©Getty Images

Nat Sciver is set to lead England against India at Edgbaston in the first of two T20 cricket semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games tomorrow, and has admitted she is happier now her role as captain has been confirmed.

Sciver is standing in for regular skipper Heather Knight who remains part of the squad even though she will take no playing part in the tournament after a hip injury.

"I feel like I am in a pretty good rhythm with it and felt very calm in the first few games," Sciver said. 

"I am very happy with how that is going and to take on the leadership role, it has been fun," she continued.

Sciver paid tribute to the experience of partner Katherine Brunt in helping newcomers to the side such as Issy Wong and Freya Kemp.

Nat Sciver praised Katherine Brunt's role in mentoring younger players such as Issy Wong ©Getty Images
"It has been good to have the experience of Katherine on the pitch - it is something that is very valuable," Sciver said.

"In an ideal world, if I had bowlers who are as experienced as Katherine, I would just let them go, set their own fields and things like that, but when you have got Issy and Freya who are probably less experienced, you have to work with them in different ways.

"In general, I like to hopefully give my players confidence and just get them to want to do well for me."

England extended their unbeaten sequence to six matches in the format with a seven wicket victory over New Zealand.

Katherine Brunt took two wickets for four runs against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Thursday ©Getty Images
"We don’t really think about the wins in a row, more about the attitude and the way we are playing," Sciver said.

"Taking on the ball when we are batting and looking for wickets as much as we can when bowling, we just really fell into the rhythm that has helped us, playing with a bit more freedom, it seemed to work," Sciver said. 

Australia meet New Zealand in the other semi-final later in the day.