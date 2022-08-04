Women's sport in focus as Olympic Committee of Serbia secretary general hosts Bahraini counterpart

Olympic Committee of Serbia (OKS) secretary general Đorđe Višacki has hosted his Bahraini counterpart amid efforts to improve sporting cooperation between the two nations.

Faris Mustafa Al-Kooheji, the Bahrain Olympic Committee secretary general, is on a three-day visit to Serbia.

Višacki sought to share advice and past experiences from Serbian sport which could aid development efforts in Bahrain, according to the OKS.

Women's sport and youth sport were two areas of particular focus.

Višacki cited the development of women's basketball in Serbia - much of which has been credited to coach Marina Maljković - as an example for Bahrain to follow.

Serbia won the women's basketball bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics and placed fourth at Tokyo 2020.

Serbia's women's basketball team won a second EuroBasket title last year ©Getty Images

They are also the reigning European champions, winning continental crowns in 2015 and 2021 under Maljković's guidance.

Serbia hosting athletes from Bahrain in training camps was also discussed by the secretaries general.

All four of Bahrain's Olympic medals have been won by women, but none were born in Bahrain as all are naturalised citizens originally from Africa.

Women won four of Serbia's nine medals at Tokyo 2020, including taekwondo gold for Milica Mandić and an Olympic karate title for Jovana Preković.