Gamble pays off for England's world champion Richards as she and Gaze take mountain bike golds

Evie Richards' gamble of shunning races on the professional circuit to concentrate on the women’s mountain bike cross-country at Birmingham 2022 paid off as she added gold to the silver medal won on the Gold Coast four years ago.

The 25-year-old world champion from nearby Malvern has had serious back problems since winning the world title last year and had COVID-19 three weeks ago.

Richards was nevertheless able to raise her game, watched by family and friends, to secure victory in 1 hour 34min 59sec on the Cannock Chase Forest course.

Earlier in the day New Zealand’s Sam Gaze retained his title as he finished in 1:34:19, 31sec clear of his compatriot Ben Oliver, with bronze going to Namibia's Alexander Miller, who outmanoeuvred two riders who had contested the lead for a large part of the race in Cameron Orr of Northern Ireland and England's Joe Blackmore.

Scotland's Charlie Aldridge finished 16th after suffering a chain malfunction while in third.

Silver in the women’s race went to Zoe Cuthbert of Australia, who finished 47sec behind Richards, while Candice Lill of South Africa took bronze in front of Isla Short of Scotland.

"The Commonwealth Games is such a big thing, especially being so close to home," Richards said.

New Zealand's Sam Gaze retained his men's Commonwealth mountain bike cross-country title ©Getty Images

"But it wasn’t easy to come.

"We have our World Cup calendar on and I should really be racing over in America but luckily my team [Trek Factory Racing] were kind and let me come, after a bit of persuasion.

"They might not have realised how much of a big thing it is for me and my family, but this is the ultimate race of the year.

"I have had a rubbish year so far, probably one of my worst years I’ve ever had.

"I started my mountain bike season in February with a stage race and since then I’ve had a really bad back.

"I’ve finished nearly every race in tears and probably over half of them I haven’t even finished as I’ve been in so much pain.

"We thought it was due to vaccines or all sorts of things and I kept trying to race.

"It was just making it bad, but I’m a professional athlete, I’m paid to race, so it’s not always easy to take a step back.

"It’s been hard juggling it this year but we are on the up now."

Evie Richards became briefly unclipped from her bike after an early skid, but it could not stop the world champion ©Getty Images

Richards added that winning the medal in front of family "means the world to me".

The English cyclist became briefly unclipped from her bike after an early skid, but it could not stop a gold-medal performance.

"As I was coming through the start arena I turned and saw another rider and I had a little slip," she said.

"I just tried to stay calm and regain the time on bits of the course where I could push hard.

"Poor Grandad - I think he nearly had a heart attack!

"I don’t normally see much emotion from him - I hope I didn’t scare the family too much."