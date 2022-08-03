New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson is set to speak at an event in Birmingham ©Getty Images

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson is set to speak at an event here focused on women’s sport.

Robertson, who is also the country’s Sports Minister, has been invited to the New Zealand House for the official handover of the International Working Group (IWG) World Conference on Women & Sport.

He is due to join a number of key sporting officials including Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin and chief executive Katie Sadleir and British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston who are expected to debate some of the most pressing challenges facing women’s sport.

The event is taking place during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Auckland in New Zealand is set to stage the eighth IWG World Conference from November 14 to 17.

CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir stressed the importance of continuing to raise the profile of women's sport ©Getty Images
The event usually features more than 1,500 global experts and is the world’s largest conference striving for gender equity in sport and physical activity.

Britain was last year announced as the next host secretariat for the IWG on Women & Sports from 2022 to 2026.

IWG co-chairs Annamarie Phelps and Raewyn Lovett are also set to attend the gathering in Birmingham to discuss Britain’s plans for the event over the next four years.

"We have got the Sports Ministers from both the UK and New Zealand coming in and doing a handover and running a forum where we talk about the progress of women’s sport in the Commonwealth and talk about big wins and some of the challenges moving forward," Sadleir told insidethegames.

"There will be a focus in leadership in women ‘s sport as well as getting more profile for women's sport."