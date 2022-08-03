Patricia Scotland, second right, praised Sports Ministers in the Commonwealth ©Getty Images

Secretary general of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland welcomed Sports Ministers from across the association at the 10th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting here in Birmingham and praised programmes focused on using sport for social development.

Scotland said the meeting was poignant as it marked the first gathering since Togo and Gabon were added to the Commonwealth.

"I was thoroughly inspired and heartened to hear how sport programmes are being utilised to bolster human rights across the globe and welcomed the examples of innovation in the sporting sector, which brought home the incredible work being done to improve the lives of ordinary people at the grassroots level," said Scotland.

"I firmly believe that the Commonwealth Model of Legislative Provisions on abuse of Positions of Trust will transform the safeguarding of under-18s (in sporting contexts and otherwise) across the Commonwealth and look forward to it being tabled before Commonwealth Law Ministers later this year."

Scotland presented awards to Commonwealth Games Federation Dame Louise Martin, Kenyan Secretary for Sports, Culture, and Heritage Amina Mohamed, and chairman of the Commonwealth Advisory Body on Sport Deryck Murray.

She was eager to congratulate them for their "outstanding contribution" to sport for development and peace in the Commonwealth.

The meeting was the first that had taken place since Gabon and Togo's inclusion in Commonwealth ©Getty Images
During the meeting, Sports Ministers agreed on a list of steps member states can take to further human rights over the next decade until the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

It has been called the 10 Guiding Actions for the Implementation of the Commonwealth Consensus Statement on Promoting Human Rights in and through Sport.

It calls for the adoption of sport policies and interventions to accelerate the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to reduce incidences of preventable diseases across the Commonwealth.

The safeguarding of minors and the inclusion of all in sport is also prioritised as well as encouraging increased transparency, good governance and integrity in competitions, and the maximisation of investment and social development opportunities.

The first four recommendations look to strengthen equality in sport, share human rights standards, reject all forms of exploitation in sport, and improve safeguarding measures.

A focus on fostering good governance and partnerships in sport, increasing transparency and accountability, enforcing a state obligation to protection, and greater responsibility of non-state actors in respecting human rights.

Integrity is the focal point for the final two recommendations which suggest the establishment of independent mechanisms for safe sport, and to maintain the value in sport by keeping it free from manipulation and corruption.