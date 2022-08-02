The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte enjoy their day at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Members of the British royal family were among the visitors to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as they enjoyed the fifth day of competition here.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex paid a special visit to the West Midlands where they were spotted at a number of venues.

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their seven-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte to witness the action at Birmingham 2022.

Members of the royal family were spotted at various venues including the Sandwell Aquatics Centre and University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre ©Getty Images
The royal couple and Princess Charlotte started the day at the newly-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick to watch this morning’s swimming session.

They then went to the SportsAid House where Princess Charlotte updated England’s medal board with lawn bowls silver and table tennis bronze.

A series of interactive workshops were also held at SportsAid House where the Duke, Duchess and Princess Charlotte met England's Para powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness in a mentoring session.

They also listened to nutritionist Jenny Tschiesche and sleep expert James Wilson and England’s Commonwealth Games netball gold medallist Ama Agbeze, a member of the Birmingham 2022 Board, who spoke about the Athletes’ Villages at the Games.

After leaving SportsAid House, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte went to the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre for the hockey before paying a visit to Arena Birmingham for the artistic gymnastics.

They joined the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, to watch England defeat India 3-1 in a women’s hockey Pool A match.

The Wessex family went to the revamped Alexander Stadium to see the opening track and field athletics session before visiting the Sandwell Aquatics Centre and the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

Prince Charles represented Queen Elizabeth II at the Opening Ceremony where he read out Her Majesty’s speech, declaring the Games officially open on July 28.

More follows.