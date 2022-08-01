Sir Andy Murray's prize money donation campaign to help children in Ukraine is to be matched by chairman of the Citi Open, Mark Ein, prior to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Washington D.C.

Sir Andy spoke about Ukraine with US secretary of state Antony Blinken during a visit to Rock Creek Park Tennis Centre recently.

The ATP 500 tournament, also known as the Washington Open, is due to end on Sunday (August 7), with the Scottish Grand Slam champion looking to start well tonight against Mikael Ymer of Sweden in the men's singles.

He is guaranteed at least $7,620 (£6,230/€7,450) if he is eliminated tonight, but could make as much as $342,800 (£280,200/€335,100) if he wins the tournament.

Since Indian Wells in March, Sir Andy has been donating 100 per cent of his prize money, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, assisted by Belarus.

This means he has donated more than $300,000 (£245,000/€293,000) in prize money to UNICEF - for which he is an ambassador for - and has pledged to keep doing this for the rest of the year.

"That really inspired us and we're announcing today that whatever Andy makes here and donates to UNICEF, we're going to match it," said Ein.

"We're also going to create a fan portal called Match Ukraine, where fans can get involved.

Andy's first match is TODAY! Support the cause 🇺🇦❤️



The @MarkEin Foundation & the @CitiOpen will match @andy_murray's prize money donation this week to aid children in Ukraine with @UNICEF



Join by pledging an amount for each of Andy's wins here in DC 👉https://t.co/H2yfOEjSnT pic.twitter.com/bNune7pGRA — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 1, 2022

"They can give by the match, they can be part of Andy's journey, in fact, we'll extend it through the year.

"People can be part of Andy's mission here to make a real difference in something in the world that's horrible and really deserves all of our support."

Sir Andy was thankful for the organisers supporting his campaign while speaking to reporters.

"It shows that when the players and the tournaments work together, that really good things can happen," he said.

"Hopefully I can have a good run and lots of the fans can get involved, too, raise a lot of money this week.

"You can't just forget about this, it's still going on.

"People are still getting killed, children are still having to flee their homes, and are in really, really tragic situations.

"It's important that the media continues to shine a light on it, keep talking about it."

Due to their nations' involvement in the war in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian tennis players have to compete under a neutral banner.

Tournaments such as Wimbledon players from both countries from competing, which led to major fines for organisers and the Grand Slam not giving ranking points.

The Washington Open will act as a warm-up for the US Open, due to open on August 29, with this Grand Slam not banning players from Russia and Belarus.