England's Jake Jarman and Australia's Georgia Godwin won the individual all-around titles on the third day of artistic gymnastics competition at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here.

Twenty-year-old Jarman led a one-two for the host nation on his Commonwealth Games debut with James Hall in the men's final, with Cyprus' Marios Georgiou completing the top three.

After a steady start in which he scored 14.000 points in the floor exercise, 13.350 on the pommel horse and 13.300 on the rings, Jarman's display on the vault proved decisive and pushed him into a lead that he did not relinquish.

He opted for routine on the vault with a 6.000 degree of difficulty, which yielded the highest score of 15.300 on the apparatus and put him into a lead of 1.150 over compatriot Hall.

Hall, silver medallist at Gold Coast 2018, scored an impressive 14.500 on the parallel bars to pile the pressure on, but Jarman closed out his victory with a 14.100 on the fifth rotation and a 13.400 on the horizontal bar.

Team-mate Hall picked up an injury during the competition, but battled through and fell agonisingly short of gold.

He scored 13.600 on the horizontal bar to finish on 82.900, short of Jarman's 83.450 by little more than half of a point.

Georgiou took bronze for the second consecutive Commonwealth Games, scoring 81.750.

Canada's Felix Dolci missed out on a medal by just 0.200, a fall on the pommel horse which earned him just 11.200 proving costly.

The balance beam proved decisive in the women's all-around final, won by Australia's Georgia Godwin ©Getty Images

The women's final went according to the qualifying script up to the halfway stage, with England's Alice Kinsella and Ondine Achampong sitting first and second, respectively, and Godwin placed third.

However, it was all change on the balance beam, with falls from Kinsella and Achampong allowing Godwin, the silver medallist four years ago, to take a healthy lead of almost a point.

Godwin had 40.600 going into the floor exercise, with Achampong sitting on 39.650 and Canada's Emma Spence moving into third place with 39.550.

Kinsella was one point outside the medal positions, and a stumble in the floor exercise put paid to her hopes, with the Gold Coast 2018 all-around bronze medallist left in tears after completing her routine.

Godwin added 12.950 to take her total to an unassailable 53.550, with Achampong taking silver on 53.00 after a superb 13.350.

Spence earned bronze on 15.350 after a steady 12.800 on the floor exercise.

The final two days of artistic gymnastics competition tomorrow and on Tuesday (August 2) are set to feature individual apparatus finals.