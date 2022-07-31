Nigerian breaks three records as India win two weightlifting golds at Birmingham 2022

Nigeria's Rafiatu Lawal broke three Commonwealth Games records as she powered to Birmingham 2022 glory in the women's 59 kilograms weightlifting.

It came as India clinched two weightlifting titles on the sport's second day of competition here.

African Games and Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Lawal lifted records in the snatch and clean and jerk - 90kg and 116kg respectively.

That added up to a total record of 206kg as she claimed a clear and comprehensive victory.

All of the other lifters had finished the snatch before Lawal had even made an attempt, and she went straight in with her record before failing twice.

In the clean and jerk she had the luxury of two lifts with gold already assured, hoisting up both 115kg and then adding an extra kilogram to extend the record.

England's Jess Gordon Brown, who wore Wonder Woman socks and was born on Christmas Day, celebrated a present with silver which she capped with a backflip.

The two-time national acrobatic gymnastics champion was successful with 111kg with her final lift, which was an attempt to leapfrog Canada's Tali Darsigny into second as Lawal remained unchallenged.

She ended on 197kg, a kilogram in front of Darsigny who settled for bronze after a silver last time at Gold Coast 2018.

England's Jess Gordon Brown, in Wonder Woman socks, celebrated her silver medal with a backflip ©Getty Images

Jeremy Lalrinnunga of India added the men's 67kg title to the 62kg gold medal he won in 2018 at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The Indian, the Commonwealth Championships winner in Tashkent last year, lifted a Games record 140kg in the snatch which was 10kg more than his nearest rival.

He lifted a best of 160kg in the clean and jerk for a Games record total of 300kg.

Lalrinnunga clutched his back during his final lift and had to be seen by a doctor, and said he had hurt himself when warming up.

"I am very proud," he said.

"I have had an elbow injury for a while, but I prepared well and tried very hard today.

"I could not reach my best performance but Jesus helped me get this gold medal.

"My coach really motivated me, especially when I got injured during the warm-up.

"I prayed and cried a lot but I am now feeling better and am very proud.

"I am pleased with that total.

"I prepared for this competition lifting as much as 315 to 320kg.

"In the end, that total was enough and I am very happy."

Samoa's Vapiava Ioane won silver after the best clean and jerk lift of the competition - 166kg.

India's Youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga won men's 67kg gold ©Getty Images

He ended on a total of 293kg after a snatch best that was 13kg lighter than Lalrinnunga.

Ioane, who won 62kg bronze at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, was barred from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as the Samoan Government blocked athletes from leaving the country due to COVID.

The 34-year-old failed with an ambitious looking final clean and jerk lift of 174kg, which would have lifted him into gold.

He then left his trainers on the stage to signal his retirement.

Nigeria's Edidiong Umoafia won bronze on 290kg.

He had earlier failed with his first two snatch lifts and was in danger of exiting the competition, before he composed himself to lift 130kg.

In the men's 73kg, Achinta Sheuli, the back-to-back Commonwealth Championships winner, bagged another Indian gold with a total of 313kg.

This was a Commonwealth Games record, as was his snatch lift of 143kg.

Silver went to Erry Hidayat Muhammad of Indonesia, who failed with the final two lifts of the evening at 176kg as he tried an unlikely attempt to pass Sheuli.

He ended on 303kg.

Bronze went to Shad Darsigny who completed a sibling double after his sister Tali had earlier won a medal of the same colour.

The Canadian ended on 298kg.