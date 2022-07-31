The mascot for the 2023 Basketball World Cup has been named "JIP" to represent co-hosting nations Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The robot's name was the result of nearly 100,000 fans taking part in a poll which included six options.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA), which is organising the tournament, claims that the name fits with the creators' vision of uniting people and representing all when they designed JIP.

"The name JIP is a perfect match for this beautifully designed mascot as it incorporates and unites all three host nations," said David Crocker, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 executive director.

"This announcement aims to build excitement for next year's tournament, but it also provides an opportunity for fans to meet and interact with this unique mascot at the end of the month in Jakarta, Okinawa and Manila through some fun activities."

Fans were able to meet JIP in the three countries this weekend.

The Sarinah Mall in Jakarta hosted a meet and greet yesterday while Manila's Mall of Asia held multiple games and activities with JIP as well as live musical performances from Eric "Eruption" Tai, DJ Patty Tiu and Sponge Cola.





For Japan, JIP is due to appear as a special guest on various television programmes in the coming weeks before a one-year-to-go event next month where people will be able to meet the mascot.

"I am very excited to announce the official name of our mascot chosen by fans from all over the world," said Japan Basketball Association President and President of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Organising Committee of Japan, Yuko Mitsuya.

"It is excellent that basketball fans worldwide came together online to choose this great name, JIP.

"As reflected in the name - Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines - will work together to ensure the success of this first ever multi-country World Cup and we hope to create the best experience for all basketball fans worldwide."

The designers incorporated elements into the mascot to educate younger generations about recycling through its built-in back hoop and power shoes that run on energy converted from recycled waste.

The men's World Cup is set to run from August 25 to September 10 next year.