There was an eye on future Olympics as the Cape Verde Olympic Committee (COC) celebrated its 33rd anniversary.

A breaking performance was held as part of the festivities at the Hotel Pestana Trópico in Praia, with a poetry recital also staged.

Breaking is set to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

On top of the artistic elements, there was also an opportunity for members of various COC advisory commissions to be sworn in at the gathering.

COC President Filomena Fortes, an International Olympic Committee member, was among the high-ranking COC officials in attendance.

Fortes helped cut a cake celebrating the COC's 33rd birthday.

National Federations were also invited.

The COC has sent athletes to each of the last seven Summer Olympics.

A team of six - its biggest yet - competed across swimming, boxing, athletics, judo and gymnastics at Tokyo 2020.