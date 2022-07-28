Mark England has targeted the host nation topping the medal table at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Chef de Mission Mark England said the host nation's only target at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is topping the medal table. 

England will lead his namesake host nation after achieving outstanding success as the Great Britain Chef de Mission at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

He is expecting another tough battle with Australia to determine who finishes on top of the pile in Birmingham.

"Our aspiration is to top the medal table," England, who is set to be Britain's Chef de Mission again at Paris 2024, said.

"That's what we're here for.

"It will be a pretty good arm wrestle. If you saw them at the World Swimming Championships recently, Australia are a very good team. 

England will expect plenty of medals on home soil ©Getty Images

"Everyone wants to come to the host nation and do the best they can against them.

"We've got 430 athletes who absolutely want to top the medal table. 

"We've got 500 support staff that want to top the medal table, we've got a nation who wants us to do that as well.

"We're going to give it everything. The reason we love sport is that it's not predictable. 

"So I can't say where we'll be in two weeks time, but everything that we could have possibly done to support the athletes is in place."

