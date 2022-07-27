Australia will be among the favourites for T20 cricket gold at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have predicted that cricket will be a "star attraction" of Birmingham 2022 when the women’s T20 tournament begins on Friday (July 29).

"That is one of the opportunities with the Commonwealth Games is that we can reach new audiences, that may not be traditional cricket audiences," ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said after meetings held in Birmingham.

"Being in multi-sport Games, whether it is the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games or the African Games, putting cricket into these multi-sport events is good for the growth of the game," he insisted.

Birmingham 2022 is the first time that women’s cricket will be included in the Commonwealth Games but in 1998, a men’s 50 over tournament was staged in Kuala Lumpur when South Africa beat Australia to win gold skippered by Shaun Pollock.

South Africa's men are the only previous Commonwealth Games gold medallists in cricket ©Getty Images
"I am sure that cricket will be a star attraction at the Commonwealth Games which can only be in a good position as we look for ambitions moving forward in all other types of multi-sport Games," Allardice claimed.

"It gives a lot of our member countries a seat at the top table for sporting organisations within their country."

Host nation England completed their Birmingham preparations with a 3-0 series win over South Africa ©Getty Images
Meanwhile, the ICC confirmed that talks with the organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics were continuing as cricket campaigns for inclusion.

"We have declared our ambition to be involved in the Olympic Games, we are assisting the LA 2028 organisers and providing any information that will help their assessment of different sports with regards to addition to the Olympic programme," Allardice said.

A final decision on the Olympic programme for 2028 is set to be made before the end of 2023.

Cricket has not been included in the Olympics since the 1900 Games in Paris.