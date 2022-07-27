Świątek plays Radwańska in exhibition event to raise funds for Ukrainian war victims

Polish tennis stars Iga Świątek and Agnieszka Radwańska staged an exhibition event that helped to raise around PLN 2.5 million (£440,000/$530,000/€520,000) to support victims of the war in Ukraine.

Świątek invited Radwańska, a former world number two who retired from professional tennis in 2018, to play in singles and mixed doubles matches at the Tauron Arena in Polish city Kraków.

The event was part of the "Iga Świątek and Friends for Ukraine" campaign that aims to generate funds to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko and Poland’s First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda was among 12,000 spectators that watched the two tennis players in action.

Women’s singles world number one Świątek partnered Polish 17-year-old Martin Pawelski as they beat Radwanska and Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky in a super tiebreak.

Radwanska then rolled back the years to stun beat Świątek 6-4 in the singles match.

Świątek hoped the event would remind people of the situation in Ukraine as the country remains under attack by Russian forces.

"I know that social memory is short, so we wanted to remind the world that the war in Ukraine is not over," said Świątek.

"I think that we have completed the task of helping with tennis, and we have shown the great social power of sport."

Świątek is aiming to stage online charity auctions to provide more help to Ukrainian citizens.

"I found out how powerful sport is in connecting people and how much we can achieve to help others when we use it wisely," said Świątek.

"It's amazing.

"Thank you for the support.

"Thank you for the support.

"Thank you Agnieszka, Sergiy, Martyn, Andriy, Elina for being here."