The National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark (DIF) has hailed Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France triumph as one of the greatest sporting achievements in the country's history.

DIF President Hans Natorp said Vingegaard's success belonged on the "very top shelf of prominent Danish sports results of all time".

Vingegaard was crowned Tour de France champion on Sunday (July 24) after seeing off the challenge of two-time winner Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia by 3min 34sec.

It was only the second time a Danish rider has won the Tour de France, although Bjarne Riis' victory in 1996 has been tainted after he confessed to doping during his career.

"From DIF, a huge congratulations must go to Jonas Vingegaard for his powerful performance, which has gathered and captivated most of Denmark," said Natorp.

"It is difficult to find words that can describe his achievement, but there is no doubt that it belongs on the very top shelf of prominent Danish sports results of all time."

Vingegaard became only the second Dane to win the Tour de France ©Getty Images

Vingegaard's success capped a memorable Tour de France for Denmark having staged the Grand Départ.

The first three stages of the cycling spectacle were held in Denmark before riders headed to France.

"Vingegaard's triumph sets a beautiful framework for a Tour de France, which will go down in Danish sports history with at least four great Danish stage victories and a phenomenal start in Denmark," said Natorp.

"It has been both moving and breathtaking to follow."

As well as staging the Tour de France Grand Départ, Denmark held its first-ever DM that saw 27 National Federations hold their Danish Championships in Aalborg in June.

The Canoe Marathon European Championships, the World Equestrian Games, the Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship, the Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships and the World Wheelchair Rugby Championships are among the competitions that are set to take place across Denmark in the coming months.

"Major sporting events excite, move and unite Danes," added Natorp.

"The summer has been absolutely fantastic, and we have shown again and again that Denmark is a unique sporting country, where the population practices, loves and supports sports.

Danish fans got the chance to enjoy the Tour de France in their home country during the staging of the Grand Départ ©Getty Images

"At the beginning of June, the Royal Run broke a participation record with over 90,000 exercisers in the streets, DIF's new giant event DM week was a great success with a sea of spectators in Aalborg, the national meet in Svendborg organized by our colleagues from DGI also engaged in a big way, and then the Tour de France has been the ultimate icing on the sporting cake.

"The fact that the Tour de France has taken place in Denmark at all is the result of many years of hard work behind the scenes, which requires great recognition.

"In addition, in recent years we have experienced, among other things, the World Championships in ice hockey, football and cycling on Danish soil as a result of a targeted effort from, among others, Sport Event Denmark and our special association.

"Several major events are on the way and in the next few months alone, Denmark will host world and European championships in several sports.

"I am pleased that time and time again we receive international praise for the organisation of major sporting events."