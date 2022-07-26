Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid has claimed ticket sales for the Commonwealth Games here are "almost doubling day by day".

The English city is set to stage 11 days of competition after the Games are declared open on Thursday (July 28).

Speaking at the Commonwealth Games Federation General Assembly at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, Reid confirmed that more than 1.25 million tickets have been sold.

Reid said interest in the event was continuing to grow as Birmingham 2022 aims to sell the remaining 150,000 tickets to secure a sell-out.

Organisers are also determined to break the record Games attendance of 1.3 million set by Glasgow 2014.

"The city and the region have embraced this event and it has come alive to welcome you all here," said Reid.

"We have now sold more than 1.25 million tickets.

"That's more than the Gold Coast 2018 and we are just about there in terms of Glasgow.

"We are confident we will overtake that in next few days.

Women's cricket is among the sports that has generated big interest, according to Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid ©Getty Images

"Ticket demand by the day has gone up significantly and we are almost doubling day by day and we expect that to continue during the Games.

"Look out for most venues and will see capacity crowds at almost all sessions, which I am sure is what the athletes are really craving."

Around 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories are due to compete at the Birmingham 2022.

It boasts the biggest sport programme ever seen at a Commonwealth Games.

There will be 286 sessions in 19 sports, plus eight Para sports.

"We have a city that is incredibly knowledgeable about sport," said Reid.

"Birmingham has hosted major world and European events across a number of sports and there is a real passion for sport.

"We have the largest Para programme and new sports, like women’s cricket in the Twenty20 format and 3x3 basketball.

"Both of those sports have seen huge demand, particular in the younger community."