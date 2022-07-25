Emma Lou, centre, who drew the original design which Perry is based on, has taken part in the trail in Birmingham ©Birmingham 2022

A city-centre trail featuring Birmingham 2022 mascot Perry is set to run throughout the duration of the Commonwealth Games here.

Residents and visitors to the English city are being encouraged to take part in the trail where they are being tasked with finding 17 statues and eight digital installations of Perry.

The free trail got underway on July 21 and is set to run until August 8 when the Games are due to conclude.

The custom-made LED installations, using deep screen technology, will see Perry show off his best sporting poses and encourage participants to join in and imitate his exercises.

The statues of Perry have been positioned across the city, including St Paul's Church in the Jewellery Quarter, The Custard Factor, Hurst Street and Centenary Square.

Twelve-year-old Emma Lou, who drew the original design which Perry is based on, is among those who has taken part in the trail.

"It’s amazing that a special trail has been created and that it features Perry, the mascot that I designed," said Emma.

"I can’t wait to take part in the trail and I’m especially excited about seeing the giant digital version of Perry."

Birmingham Lord Mayor Maureen Cornish believes the trail, which has been created in partnership with Birmingham City Council, is another fun way for people to "embrace our proud host city status" for the Games.

"I hope many people discover parts of our fantastic city they haven't been to before, and that the trail generates plenty of funding for the good causes linked to this wonderful project," said Cornish.

Nicola Turner, director of legacy for Birmingham 2022, added: "Perry’s Trail is such a fun way of exploring the city centre and such a wonderful way of celebrating Birmingham’s status as the host city for the Games.

"We also hope the trail will hope to raise funds for our three official charities [Sport Relief, Commonwealth Sport Foundation and United by 2022]."