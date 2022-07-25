Puppies Jaffa, Dodger and Bourbon have been named as the West Midlands Police mascots ©West Midlands Police

Three Cocker Spaniel puppies have been named as West Midlands Police mascots for the Commonwealth Games here.

The six-month-old dogs, called Jaffa, Dodger and Bourbon, as well as their mum, named Biscuit, are set to attend various fan zones and events during the Games that are due to get underway in just three days’ time.

Athletes are set to be given the opportunity to learn more about the role police dogs play in protecting the public when they visit the Athletes' Villages.

Police dogs and their handlers are due to support the policing operation at Birmingham 2022 with some coming from the WMP’s breed scheme development programme.

The WMP has welcomed visitors to Birmingham to say hello to the puppies and take photos of them to help with their development.

"We’re really excited to be supporting the policing operation for the Games and as always at major events, our dogs and their handlers will be there along with lots of other officers to keep everyone safe," said Dave Raymond, breed scheme manager for WMP.

"But we will also have our three little mascots and their mum Biscuit visiting and we really want them to get as much out of their visits as possible.

"It really helps with their development.

"So if you do see them, please say hello as it really helps develop their social skills that will be vital for their development in becoming furry crime fighters in the future."

Up to 3,000 police officers are expected to work across the Games including around 1,000 from WMP and more than 2,000 from forces across the country on "mutual aid".

Those officers are set to work alongside more than 4,000 private security staff.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to run from July 28 to August 8.