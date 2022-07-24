Jasper Philipsen won the final stage of the Tour de France on the Champs-Élysées as Jonas Vingegaard was confirmed as the race's overall winner.

Philipsen, an Alpecin-Deceuninck rider from Belgium, overtook Dutch BikeExchange-Jayco rival Dylan Groenewegen in a sprint to the line to claim a second stage win of this year's Tour de France.

Groenewegen had appeared in the best position to win, but Philipsen had other ideas.

Tadej Pogačar - the back-to-back defending champion who had to settle for second place this year - did try to break from the peloton before a sprint could materialise, but was unable to make the attack stick.

Further back, Vingegaard crossed the line arm-in-arm with his Jumbo-Visma team-mates - including points classification leader Wout van Aert from Belgium - and was confirmed as the winner of the general classification.

Vingegaard led Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates' Pogačar by 3min 34sec.

Geraint Thomas, of Britain and Ineos Grenadiers, was 8:13 off the leader in third place overall.

Vingegaard is the first Dane to win the Tour de France.

The 25-year-old was second in the general classification a year ago on debut and has now gone one better, winning two stages en route to the overall crown.

An impressive turnout of Danish fans made their presence felt in the French capital today.

Jonas Vingegaard, in yellow, crossed the line with his Jumbo-Visma team-mates ©Getty Images

It caps a very memorable Grand Tour for Danish cycling, with the race beginning in Denmark and two other riders from the country - Magnus Cort and Mads Pedersen - both winning individual stages.

Denmark's Bjarne Riis did initially win the 1996 Tour de France, but organisers stripped him of the honour in 2007 after Riis admitted to using banned drugs.

As well as the yellow jersey, Vingegaard also earned the polka-dot top for leading the mountains classification

Pogačar, still only 23, was the best young rider.