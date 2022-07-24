Doubt has been cast over Dina Asher-Smith's participation at the upcoming Commonwealth Games here after suffering an injury scare at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene in the United States.

The sprinter, a big medal hope for England at Birmingham 2022, pulled up with an injury during the women’s 4x100 metres relay final.

Despite appearing in pain, Asher-Smith managed to pass the baton to Daryll Neita in the final changeover as Britain finished in sixth position.

There are fears that Asher-Smith, who claimed bronze in the women’s 200m in Eugene, might have sustained a hamstring injury, which could deny her the chance of competing at a home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as defending her three European titles in German capital Munich.

Athletics events are due to get underway at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham in just nine days' time.

It is hoped that Asher-Smith's issue is cramp and she will be fit in time for Birmingham 2022 having been named in England's squad to compete in the women’s 100m and 4x100m relay.

"I hope it’s nothing serious because I have got a lot more races to do this year," said Asher-Smith immediately after the race.

"I will have to go and have a check with my physio.

"But I just feel a bit confused because I felt coming in, went around the bend and my legs just stopped corresponding with me."

Dina Asher-Smith claimed world women's 200m bronze in Eugene ©Getty Images

Neita added: "It wasn’t nice to see her face, she obviously wasn’t very comfortable and in my head I was like 'please just stop' but she kept going.

"She is a fighter and it is incredible to have her as part of the team.

"We didn't come last, I don’t know how.

"We're a team.

"This is just a stepping stone to the future.

"We will be good and she will be great."

Britain finished in 42.75sec as the US clocked a world-leading time of 41.14 to clinch victory.

Jamaica came second in 41.18 with Germany sealing bronze in 42.03.