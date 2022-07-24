Para lawn bowler Garry Hood has been cast out of Scotland's team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here due to a social media post about British Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak and Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf.

The 61-year-old had been set to return to the Games for the first time since his appearance in the men's fours lawn bowls competition at Victoria 1994, but has been suspended for three months by Bowls Scotland.

He reportedly posted offensive remarks on Facebook about Sunak and Yousaf, which according to the Daily Record have since been deleted, although Hood has claimed he was exercising his right to "speak my mind".

Hood had been due to compete with Kevin Wallace in the pairs Para lawn bowls event at Birmingham 2022, but has been ruled out by the suspension.

Commonwealth Games Scotland has backed the decision.

"We can confirm that Garry Hood has been withdrawn from Team Scotland for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, following a three-month suspension by Bowls Scotland," a Team Scotland spokeswoman said.

"We cannot comment further on this particular case as Bowls Scotland is still going through due process, however we are very firm in our belief that there is no room for racism in our team, in sport or in our society.

"We are fully supportive of the Commonwealth Games Federation’s Charter of Good Conduct which promotes the highest possible standard of competition, respect, fairness and behaviour at, and before, the Games.

"We require - and expect - all members of the team to positively represent Scotland and as such adhere to our Team Member Agreement and Team Respect Policy."

British Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak was one of the politicians referenced in the Facebook post of Scottish Para lawn bowler Garry Hood ©Getty Images

Bowls Scotland reiterated that an investigation into Hood's post is ongoing.

"Bowls Scotland is aware of messages which have been posted on social media," a spokesperson said, as reported by the Daily Record.

"We are working with Commonwealth Games Scotland to investigate the issue further.

"Bowls Scotland is firm in our belief that we welcome participants from all communities, nations and backgrounds and there is no room for racism in our sport or in society.

"We will make no further comment on this incident at this time."

Hood has appealed against his suspension, and told BBC Scotland he believes that "the crime doesn't come close to the punishment", although he will miss the Games regardless of the outcome.

In a Facebook post following his suspension, Hood claimed that his comments represented "free speech".

"Anyone who knows me will know I speak my mind," Hood wrote.

"This transcends everything in life as free speech.

"A basic right of every individual.

"For clarity, I’ve given no opinion on the post, or indeed said I’d be against Rishi Sunak being our next PM [Prime Minister], Islamist or not."

Sunak is a Hindu, not Islamic.

Lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls events at Birmingham 2022 are due to run from July 29 until August 6 at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa ©ITG

Hood added: "My support for him can be found on my social media, and my support started soon into the COVID-19 pandemic, as he supported many thousands of people and businesses through the pandemic.

"Since Boris Johnson resigned, Rishi has been favourite for PM, and all I’ve done is reiterated this, no matter his colour, creed or religion."

Sunak was the United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer until earlier this month and is competing with Liz Truss for the Conservative Party leadership, with the winner of the contest set to succeed Boris Johnson as the country's Prime Minister in September.

Yousaf was the Scottish Government's Cabinet Secretary for Justice from June 2018 until May 2021, and has served as Cabinet Secretary for Heath and Social Care since.

Hood was left paralysed for nearly 11 months and put on life support in 2015 after being diagnosed with Guillain- Barré syndrome, a very rare and serious condition that affects the nervous system.

He also contracted Lyme disease.

However, he recovered to re-join the Bowls Scotland Para bowls programme, and was initially named in the team for Birmingham 2022 in February.

Lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls events are due to run from Friday (July 29) until August 6 at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa.