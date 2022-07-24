Eight teams have become four in the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Women's Nations Cup, following the conclusion of the quarter-finals of the competition in Suva.

Hosts Fiji expectedly progressed by beating Fiji 2-0 at the ANZ Stadium.

Goals came from captain Sofi Diyalowai and Luisa Tamanitoakula either side of the half.

Papua New Guinea survived an upset, beating Tonga on penalties after the sides were tied at 3-3 at the end of extra-time.

Daviana Vaka got Tonga off to a winning start by scoring in the 29th minute and they were 2-0 up just before half-time thanks to Jazmine Loto'aniu.

A half-time team-talk was needed for the side ranked world number 49 and Ramona Padio got one back just after the hour.

Seven minutes later, Meagen Gunemba got the equaliser with 20 to go.

Papua New Guinea struck first in extra-time, with Padio scoring in the 99th minute, but Loto'aniu got her second four minutes into the second-half to take the match to penalties.

🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea will join Samoa in the #WNC2022 semi-final 1. pic.twitter.com/GpYj5M6AJ1 — OFC Oceania Football (@OFCfootball) July 23, 2022

Gunemba and Yvonne Gabong got themselves on the scoresheet in penalties for Papua New Guinea - but the hero of the match was the nation's goalkeeper, Fidelma Watpore.

She was unable to stop Loto'aniu's effort, but Vaka's penalty hit the post.

Watpore then saved two of the next three Tongan penalties, stopping Ofaloto La’akulu and Fololeni Siale to help her team win 3-2 in the shoot-out.

Their next opponents will be Samoa, who made easy work of New Caledonia, winning 4-2.

Monique Fischer opened the scoring in the 37th minute for the Samoans, but Sarah Uregei pegged them back just before half-time.

Jayda Stewart was the difference-maker in the second-half, scoring a hat-trick with New Caledonia's only response being a late second goal from Uregei.

Finally, Solomon Islands set up a match with Fiji in the final four with a 1-0 win over Tahiti.

Midfielder Mary Maefiti tested the Tahitian goalkeeper Camille Andre from range to score the crucial goal.

Semi-finals are scheduled for July 27.