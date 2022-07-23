Canadian Brooke Henderson has held her lead to the end of day three at the Evian Championship, but by only two shots after a resurgent day from South Korea's Ryu So-yeon at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

After back-to-back scores of 64, the leader had a difficult start with a bogey at the first, recovering for a score of 68 today, moving on to 17-under-par overall.

Despite putting for bogey twice, Ryu had a sensational end to her run, scoring three birdies in the last four holes, cutting Henderson's lead to two - a milestone that is more than attainable to overhaul tomorrow.

She scored six-under for the day, for 15-under overall.

Ryu So-yeon had a strong end to the day to finish two shots behind Brooke Henderson ©Getty Images

American Sophia Schubert scored a run of 68 to move into third outright on 13-under, one shot ahead of Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Kim Sei-young of South Korea, in joint-fourth.

The rest of the top 10 are on 11-under, including world number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea and American Olympic champion Nelly Korda, who had a day to forget - being the only golfer in the top 20 to not score under par.

Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela is on 10-under having had a day to remember, scoring seven-under-par today, the best score of round three.