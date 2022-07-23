The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) has unveiled a new emblem which will be used by Greek teams and athletes when they take part in qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The design features a stylised representation of the Greek national flag and the Olympic rings and will be used in conjunction with the name "Team Hellas" for Greek teams.

It was created by HOC marketing chief Nikos Iatrou and is to be considered as the official logo for the Greek Olympic team.

"The HOC continues to support high-level athletes, by presenting a new Olympic team brand entitled Team Hellas," Iatrou said.

"The specific badge has the colours of our country and will embrace the efforts of the athletes in the team on the way to the Paris Olympic Games," he added.

"They have made us proud many times and I extend an open invitation to everyone to support them in pre Olympic competitions."

Greek competitors have just returned from the Mediterranean Games in the Algerian city of Oran where they won 31 medals including 10 gold.

Greek athletes and teams will compete under Team Hellas branding ©HOC

The new logo is also being used by the Greek team as the European Youth Olympic Festival, beginning at Banská Bystrica in Slovakia tomorrow.

The hashtag #TeamHellas will be used in promoting the new team identity through social media channels.

"The HOC hopes that this new logo will bring good luck for Greek sports and that as many sportsmen and women as possible will qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris," Iatrou declared.

The HOC was one of the first National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to be formed in 1894 after the meeting in Paris which decided to revive the Olympics for the modern era.

It joins the NOCs including Britain, Germany, Canada and United States who use the prefix "Team" for marketing and promotional purposes.