New Zealand will open their title defences against Sri Lanka and Canada after the schedule for the Birmingham 2022 rugby sevens tournaments was announced.

The Kiwis won both the men's and women's titles at Gold Coast 2018 to continue their dominance of the sport at the Commonwealth Games.

Men's sevens debuted on the programme in Kuala Lumpur in 1998 and New Zealand have missed out on the gold just once since then, in 2014 when they lost the final to South Africa.

The women's event debuted in Gold Coast where New Zealand, who won the Olympic title at Tokyo 2020, also claimed gold.

New Zealand will begin their title defence against Sri Lanka in the men's tournament ©Birmingham 2022

Sevens at Birmingham 2022 will take place between July 29 and 31 at Coventry Stadium.

Australia's women will meet South Africa in the opening match, with their men beginning their campaign against Jamaica later on day one.

Host England will play Sri Lanka in their first women's match, before the men open against Samoa.

Fiji, the back-to-back and reigning men's Olympic champions, will take on Zambia in their opening contest.

The Fijian women will play Scotland to begin their tournament.

Sixteen teams will contest the men's gold medal in all, with eight in the women's event.

Pool matches will be played on the first two days of competition, before the play-offs and medal games on July 31.

"Following the recent revealing of the pools, the announcement of the match schedule is an incredibly exciting moment for players, teams and fans alike as the final preparations are put in place ahead of what promises to be truly outstanding Commonwealth Games competitions," said World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

"With many of the very best men's and women's teams in the world taking to the pitch at Coventry Stadium, including all the previous Olympic gold medallists, fans will be treated to a real showcase of world-class rugby sevens.

Australia and South Africa will open the Birmingham 2022 sevens action in the women's tournament ©Birmingham 2022

"Sevens is a fast flowing, high octane version of rugby which is continuing to grow and thrill fans around the world with its dynamic, drama-filled action on the pitch, and fun-filled festival atmosphere in the stands.

"Don't miss the chance to see these incredible athletes in action."

Matt Kidson, the director of sport for Birmingham 2022, added: "The very best rugby sevens teams are going to be competing at Birmingham 2022 so it will be a really special tournament.

"What's great about the group stages is that when you come to a session you see every single team compete - so you'll see eight men's matches and four women's matches, making rugby sevens one of the best value tickets at Birmingham 2022."