Tokyo Metropolitan Government to rename Olympic and Paralympic areas as part of legacy plans

The Japan National Stadium and other symbolic Tokyo 2020 areas are set to be renamed as Olympic and Paralympic Parks by the city's Metropolitan Government.

A number of exhibitions are also due to be installed including "Site of the Games" plaques, Games symbols, the Olympic and Paralympic Cauldron, and murals commemorating the capital's second hosting of the Summer Games.

The Ariake Olympic and Paralympic Park, which is made up of the Ariake Seaside Park, Ariake Urban Sports Park, Ariake Arena and Ariake Gymnastics Centre, as well as the Musashino Forest Olympic and Paralympic Park, which includes Musashinonomori Park and Musashino Forest Sport Plaza are included in the newly named area alongside the main venue.

Individual municipalities are also set to installed with commemorative plaques on the road cycling and marathon routes in addition to the Olympic Torch relay route, training venues and pre-Games training camps.

The Olympic Cauldron is set to return to the Tokyo waterfront after it was stationed on the Yume-no-Ohasi Bridge for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Out of seven Olympic and Paralympic symbols that were installed for Tokyo 2020, three are planned to be reinstated on the waterfront and Mount Takao areas.

In October of this year, the Olympic Cauldron will be stationed in Symbol Promenade Park in a bid to enliven the waterfront area.

During the Games, it was placed on the Yume-no-Ohasi Bridge.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is determined to deliver on its legacy vision for Tokyo 2020 and has identified multiple areas to work on which will ensure long-term benefits from the Games.

Increasing the use of sporting facilities, develop a site for urban sports, attract diverse international sports events, and a drive to increase sports participation in Japan are some of the plans to maximise the legacy of the Games.