French Minister for Sport and the Olympic & Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has described her meeting with around 100 leading sports administrators and others concerned with the Paris 2024 Olympics as a "constructive, committed and useful day".

Oudéa-Castéra met the group of officials and other stakeholders at the National Institute of Sport, Research and Performance (INSEP) in Paris to ask for a more coordinated approach to preparing for the Paris Olympics.

"Our seminar allowed us to share the same vision for French sport and to clarify our governance, what we want to achieve together and what our roles and responsibilities are to achieve it," Oudéa-Castéra was quoted as saying by L'Équipe.

The meeting lasted for eight hours and included workshops and discussions on how to coordinate the many sports agencies that exist in France.

"It doesn’t bother me that there are a lot of players, but if we want sport to occupy a central place in the country, we have to push together.

Participation avec @ApperePatrick pour @ReseauAndes au séminaire organisé par @AOC1978 Ministre des sports pour une vision partagée et une gouvernance clarifiée Des ateliers et débats riches et constructifs Force de proposition nous avons milité pour agilité pragmatisme proximité pic.twitter.com/H8tLvaRy4d — Vincent Saulnier (@vsaulnier53200) July 19, 2022

She had convened the meeting in consultation with the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) President Brigitte Henriques.

Delegates heard presentations on how performance by French competitors could be improved in time for Paris 2024.

Last year, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet had been critical of French performances during the early stages of the Tokyo Olympics.

The minister called for a defined agreement between the ministry and the national sports agency.

"We need a strategist ministry and an operating agency to federate and multiply energies," Oudéa-Castéra conceded.

"We have a collective challenge to succeed in Paris 2024 and that is the success of a nation, not of one federation," French canoeing technical director Ludovic Roye told the French sports paper L’Equipe.

"The state wants to fully assume its role of leadership but in a calm, not haughty way, by ensuring that everyone has their place."