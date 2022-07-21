Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) has revealed that it is set to be represented by a record contingent for an overseas Commonwealth Games here at Birmingham 2022, with chief executive Craig Philips expressing hope it can become the first country to hit 1,000 gold medals at the multi-sport event.

Australia's first athletes are set to begin arriving in Birmingham "over the weekend" (July 23 and 24), according to Phillips.

The final team announcement at the Brisbane Aquatics Centre had listed 435 athletes, with 321 officials bringing Australia's total delegation up to 756 people.

Swimmer Isaac Cooper has been ruled out of the Games due to "well-being challenges, including the use of medication", and Para swimmer Tim Disken with a "setback in his recovery following recent surgery."

Phillips revealed that while there are still some late changes, Australia is set to be represented by more athletes than at any previous edition of the Games with the exception of the 473 at Gold Coast 2018.

"We think every Australian should be rightfully proud of this team that will assemble here over the next few days in Birmingham," he said.

"It will certainly be our largest away team to a Commonwealth Games, second only to our team that went to the Gold Coast just four years ago.

"The number is moving a little bit at the moment but it will be about 433 athletes I believe, so quite a significantly sized team, and we will of course be represented in every sport and discipline on the programme."

Phillips expressed hope that Australia could become the first nation to exceed the 1,000 gold medals mark at the Commonwealth Games.

Jian Fang Lay is due to feature in her sixth Commonwealth Games for Australia ©Getty Images

"Across our history in Commonwealth Games, Australia has put its name to 934 gold medals, so we think the 1,000 gold medal mark is certainly within reach at these Games," he commented.

"We're not sure when it may occur, but we're fairly confident it will occur at some point during the course of the Games."

As well as setting a record for the size of the team at an overseas Commonwealth Games, 76 Para athletes were named in the initial team due to represent Australia at Birmingham 2022, more than any previous edition.

Further records include table tennis player Jian Fang Lay and squash player Rachael Grinham being set to become the first Australian athletes to compete at six Commonwealth Games, and nine aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander athletes being selected.

Of the Australian athletes taking part, 284 are due to make their Commonwealth Games debuts.

CGA President Ben Houston is hopeful that Australia can match their feat achieved at Gold Coast 2018 and top the medals table.

Squash player Rachael Grinham is also due to compete in her sixth Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

"We have a very young and enthusiastic team, balanced by a number of senior team members to guide and support the debutants," he said.

"Commonwealth Games Australia prides itself on celebrating diversity and inclusion.

"We are proud to be sending a team that has a record number of Indigenous athletes, a strong contingent of women and the most Para sport athletes we have ever taken to a Games.

"With the next Commonwealth Games to take place on home soil in Victoria in 2026, I hope many of these athletes will be back for round two, three, four - or even seven.

"Above all, I look forward to watching our Australian team shine and wow viewers both on the ground and across the globe.

"We know they will be a great source of national pride and inspiration."

Australia's Chef de Mission Petria Thomas said that the Australian team represented "an incredible blend of experience and fresh energy".

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to run from July 28 until August 8.