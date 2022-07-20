Indian sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu have reportedly received provisional suspensions after testing positive for doping ©Getty Images

Indian sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu will not compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here after testing positive for doping.

Sekar and Babu had been chosen as part of India's 36-person athletics squad for the Games that are set to start in eight days' time.

However, the duo will no longer travel to the English city after being hit with provisional suspensions having been found to have taken banned substances, according to reports in India.

Sekar returned a positive result for a banned steroid following testing carried out by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

A positive doping test was also reportedly found in Babu's sample that was taken by India's National Anti-Doping Agency during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai last month.


The event saw Babu break the women's national triple jump record with a leap of 14.14 metres before pulling reaching 6.73m in long jump qualification round in Chennai.

Sekar was set to compete in the women's 100 metres before teaming up with Dutee Chand, Hima Das and Srabani Nanda in the women's 4x100m relay.

She was among many athletes that were unable to run at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon due to visa issues and will now miss another major sporting event.

The suspension of the two athletes is another double blow for India’s preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

The news comes just two days after Narinder Batra resigned as President of the Indian Olympic Association.

India ranked third in the medal table at Gold Coast 2018 behind Australia and England with 26 golds, 20 silvers and 20 bronzes.

The Asian nation had been due to send 215 athletes including 108 men and 107 women to Birmingham for the Games as well as 72 coaches, 26 officials and nine support staff.