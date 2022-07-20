Jenly Tegu Wini won the first medal in the Solomon Islands' Commonwealth Games history ©Getty Images

Solomon Islands has named its largest-ever Commonwealth Games team for Birmingham 2022.

The Pacific nation has named 19 athletes for the Games here, across eight different sports.

They will compete in aquatics, athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, judo, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting.

Two-time Olympic weightlifter Jenly Tegu Wini will be one to watch after winning the first Commonwealth Games medal in the Solomon Islands' history at Gold Coast 2018.

She earned bronze in the women's 58 kilograms event.

The country is also gearing up to host the 2023 Pacific Games next year, and has former sprinter Francis Manioru as its Birmingham Chef de Mission.

He competed in the 100 metres at the Melbourne 2006, Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, as well as the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Francis Manioru, seen here as the Solomon Islands flagbearer at the Athens 2004 Olympics, is the Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
Francis Manioru, seen here as the Solomon Islands flagbearer at the Athens 2004 Olympics, is the Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

"The Commonwealth Games is one of the biggest sporting events in the world," said Manioru to insidethegames.

"And as a member of the Commonwealth family, the Games means a lot to the athletes and the people of Solomon Islands."

Birmingham 2022 is due to run between July 28 and August 8.

For the full piece with Manioru, click here