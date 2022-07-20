Birmingham band Duran Duran are set to headline the Opening Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games, it has been revealed here.

The redeveloped and expanded Alexander Stadium is set to stage the opening of Birmingham 2022 on July 28, and the musical line-up includes a series of local artists,

Duran Duran formed in the English city in 1978, and produced hits including Girls on Film, Hungry Like the Wolf and Rio in the early 1980s.

Lead singer Simon Le Bon expressed his pride at being chosen to perform at the Opening Ceremony.

"The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a momentous event for the great city of Birmingham," he said.

"And we in Duran Duran are honoured to be a part of it in our home town."

Drummer Roger Taylor echoed Le Bon's sentiments.

"We are so proud to be returning to our home town to close the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony," he said.

"It is a true honour to be part of a global event that will bring sportspeople of all cultural backgrounds around the world together as one.

"Another milestone in a most incredible year for us."

A range of local musicians are set to perform at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony ©Birmingham 2022

Duran Duran are set to conclude the musical component of the Opening Ceremony with four of their tracks, following on from a combination of renowned artists and emerging talent from Birmingham.

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and saxophonist Soweto Kinch are set to lead a "dream sequence" entitled Hear my Voice, with rhythm and blues vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi also featuring.

The United Kingdom's national anthem is due to be performed by Samantha Oxborough, a graduate of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire music school, assisted by conductor Alpesh Chauhan's City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and musicians from The Royal Marines.

Plans for the Opening Ceremony also include a choir with more than 700 voices, made up of representatives from 15 choirs across the West Midlands and led by Carol Pemberton and Black Voices.

Organisers have billed the musical offerings as "representing global musical styles".

Percussionist Lekan Babalola, vocalist Ranjana Ghatak, shawm player Jude Rees, bagpiper Chris Crouch, Djembe player Abraham Paddy Tetteh and Birmingham-based Dohl drummers are also set to feature in the Opening Ceremony, contributing to a "Call to Gather" sequence for the Commonwealth.

The traditional athletes' parade and a firework display also feature in the Opening Ceremony.

Artistic director Iqbal Khan and music director Joshua "RTKal" Holness have played an instrumental role in the plans, with the creative team led by chief creative officer Martin Green.

The expanded Alexander Stadium is set to stage the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28 ©Birmingham City Council

Khan claimed he felt it was imperative to place Birmingham's artistic heritage at the heart of the Opening Ceremony.

"It’s been an unbelievable honour to guide the artistic direction for the Opening Ceremony," he said.

"Since setting out on this journey, I wanted to tell Birmingham’s story and I wanted to tell it right - to show that there is a vivid and vibrant confidence about this place, in this moment.

"It’s the music of this city that truly gives it its voice, and this stunning line-up will connect with a global audience, as we celebrate the best of Birmingham creativity on an international stage."

Green added: "This is Birmingham’s turn on the world stage as we throw the doors wide open to welcome the Commonwealth, celebrating the people and creativity that make this incredible city, through art, ideas, and innovation.

"I’m delighted that the rich musical heritage that’s woven deep into the fabric of this place is at the heart of this generation-defining show, as cultures collide, genres blend and audiences come together to celebrate what it means to be Brummie."

The Closing Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 is scheduled for August 8, with further details on the line-up still to be announced.