Taekwondo is now included as part of the Olympic Stadium tour in Rome after an exhibit in honour of Simone Alessio was unveiled.

Alessio won under-80 kilograms gold at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix at the Foro Italico in Rome last month, becoming the first Italian to top the podium at their home event.

In honour of his achievement, an exhibit has been created at the Olympic Stadium which includes his medal, uniform and belt.

A ceremony to unveil the exhibit was attended by Alessio, as well as Italian Taekwondo Federation President Angelo Cito and other officials.

"Nothing gives greater emotions than leaving an indelible memory in the minds of your fans," said Alessio, who won World Championship gold in 2019 but was left disappointed after a quarter-final exit at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Simone Alessio won gold at the Rome Grand Prix after a disappointing Olympics ©Getty Images

"After Tokyo the dream was to redeem myself immediately and I succeeded in Rome, at home, in the temple of sport."

The Foro Italico lies adjacent to the Olympic Stadium, which both played a key role at the Rome 1960 Olympics.

"Sacrifice, commitment and passion," said Cito.

"Three essential elements to train an athlete and to achieve important goals.

"This medal is the reward of hard work and even more important is the fact that this achievement has contributed significantly to a further step towards Paris 2024."