Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi has been named in the island's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games team.

The 54-year-old, as head of Government, is the Pacific nation's most senior politician but is also a lawn bowler.

Tagelagi also played at the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games before taking office as Premier in 2020.

Niue, which is home to fewer than 2,000 people, has named a team of 15 for Birmingham including 10 lawn bowlers.

Joining Tagelagi on the greens will be Liline Hewitt, Hina Rereiti, Olivia Buckingham, Tagaloa Tukuitoga, Selasiosiana Simpson, Norman Mitimeti, Tukala Matua Tagelagi, Kolonisi Polima and Lesley Lagatule.

The island has also named boxers De Niro Pao, Xavier Ikinofo and Travis Tapatuetoa and weightlifter Giovanni Toimata in the team.

Fourteen officials will accompany the squad, which is currently training in New Zealand before their planned departure for Birmingham on Friday (July 22). 

Tony Edwards, the senior vice-president of the local Commonwealth Games Association and Niue's former chief of police, is serving as Chef de Mission.

The team is a mixture of those based in Niue and others who are eligible despite being based overseas.

"These Games are where they get an opportunity to represent Niue," said Edwards, who is also the island's national rugby coach for both sevens and 15s.

"We're looking forward to coming over. 

"We're a small team, but like every event we go with high hopes."

Birmingham 2022 is due to run between July 28 and August 8.

