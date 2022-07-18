Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin has arrived here with 10 days to go until the start of Birmingham 2022.

Anticipation is growing as Chefs de Mission and other high-ranking officials start making their way to the English city prior to the Games that are due to open on July 28.

Birmingham is being dressed up for the Games with posters and banners adorning the Birmingham 2022 logo and mascot Perry the Bull appearing around the city as excitement builds.

Dame Louise is among those to arrive in Birmingham and is set to meet more than 30 Para athletes tomorrow as preparations for the Games ramp up.

"I am delighted to be in Birmingham ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games," Dame Louise told insidethegames.

"We are set for a fantastic competition as excitement and anticipation continues to build for the Opening Ceremony in just over a weeks’ time."

insidethegames was the first news organisation to arrive at the Games Media Hub which opened its doors today ©ITG

Dame Louise is set to lead the CGF General Assembly on July 26 before giving a speech at the Opening Ceremony at the revamped Alexander Stadium two days later.

It is understood that Chefs de Mission from nations including Rwanda, Tongo and Uganda have already arrived in Birmingham with more due to follow in the coming days.

They are among 72 countries and territories from across the Commonwealth that are set to be represented at Birmingham 2022.

Competitors are also set to land in the city with the Athletes’ Villages situated at the University of Warwick, University of Birmingham and the NEC Hotel Campus scheduled to open later this week.

Birmingham 2022 staff are busy preparing for the Commonwealth Games that are set to start in 10 days' time ©ITG

insidethegames reporters Geoff Berkeley and Patrick Burke were the first journalists to arrive at the Birmingham 2022 Games Media Hub when it opened its doors this morning.

They were then joined by insidethegames managing director Sarah Bowron and editor-in-chief Duncan Mackay.

The press centre is located at the Arena Birmingham, which is situated alongside the Birmingham Canal Navigations Main Line's Old Turn Junction and opposite the National Sea Life Centre in Brindleyplace.

It includes workspace for 180 journalists and is set to provide multi-sport television feeds from all the venues when Birmingham 2022 gets underway.

Final touches are being made to facilities that will feature a central Games media conference room and camera services for loan and repair of photographic equipment.

The Media Games Hub will be the headquarters for the Birmingham 2022 media operations and the Games News Service.

The Arena Birmingham is also due to host the gymnastics competitions from July 29 to August 6.