Barbados is set to be represented by 65 athletes here at Birmingham 2022, including Shane Brathwaite, who was the country's last Commonwealth Games medallist.

Brathwaite won bronze in the men's 110 metres hurdles at Glasgow 2014, and is one of nine set to feature in athletics for Barbados at this year's Games.

Kyle Gale, Nathan Crawford-Wallis, Rasheeme Griffith, Jonathan Jones, Rivaldo Leacock, Miguel Nicholas, Hannah Connell and Sada Williams are also due to compete at the Alexander Stadium between August 2 and 7.

Williams narrowly missed out on reaching the women's 400m final at last year's delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Barbados was chosen from the West Indies region for the women's T20 cricket tournament at the Games after the postponement of last year's Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze competition, with a 15-member squad set to represent the island nation.

Aaliyah A Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe and Aaliyah Williams feature in the Barbadian team.

Barbados was represented by 45 athletes at the last Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Commonwealth Games Barbados President and Birmingham 2022 Board member Sandra Osborne picked out the women's T20 team among the nation's medal hopefuls.

"We have a long history of competing in the Commonwealth Games, dating back to 1954, and we look forward to our athletes showcasing their prowess in their various disciplines," Osborne said.

"We are especially excited to see women’s cricket on the schedule of sports this year, and look forward to seeing our female cricketers bowl and bat when T20 makes its debut."

The country is also due to be represented in aquatics, badminton, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, judo, netball, squash, table tennis and triathlon.

Barbados' delegation of athletes and officials is set to total 99, headed by Chef de Mission Cyril Burke.

Burke vowed to provide the optimum conditions for Barbados' athletes to seek success.

"It is an honour to lead the Barbados squad to Birmingham 2022 and we look forward to competing and making our nation proud," he commented.

Hayley Matthews is to captain the Barbados cricket team ©Getty Images

"These Commonwealth Games will be challenging, with four Villages rather than the usual one Village.

"Despite this, our management team is experienced enough to meet these challenges head-on, and will do all that is necessary to create an environment that lends to successful performances from our athletes."

Barbados has featured at every Commonwealth Games since Vancouver 1954, except Edinburgh 1986.

It was represented by 45 athletes at Gold Coast 2018, but failed to medal.

This year's Commonwealth Games are due to run from July 28 until August 8.