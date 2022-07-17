Philipsen takes stage 15 win as Vingegaard pulls through crash at Tour de France

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen cycled to a win on stage 15 of the Tour de France as race leader Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark pulled through a nasty crash.

However, Vingegaard - who represents Jumbo-Visma - lost teammates Primož Roglič and Steven Kruijswijk after they exited the tour following injuries.

Slovenia’s Roglič abandoned the race prior to the start while The Netherlands' Kruijswijk crashed during the competition with a suspected broken collarbone, leaving the Dane potentially vulnerable for the rest of the Tour.

The day in the blazing heat could have got worse for Jumbo-Visma had the crash involving Vingehaard and, teammate Tiesj Benoot, caused more damage.

However, both were able to recover and complete the race.

Despite the chaos, Vingegaard holds a lead of 2min 22sec over closest rival Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates.

🏆 Jerseys and rankings after stage 15



🏆 Maillots distinctifs et classements après l'étape 15#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/EYFYJh7iWN — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 17, 2022

The injuries on the vastly flat route from Rodez to Carcassonne do not affect Philipsen of Alpecin–Fenix as he stormed to victory for the first time in the competition in 4 hours 27min 27sec.

One positive result for Jumbo-Visma was Belgian Wout van Aert's result, who followed just after his compatriot.

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo also achieved another podium with his third-place finish.

"I know what losing is like in the Tour - I have lost many, many times - but how it worked out today was incredible," Philipsen said.

"It's been a massive search for this victory and we had to work very hard for it."

The Tour is set to resume on Tuesday (July 19) following a rest day tomorrow.