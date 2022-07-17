Philippines stun Thailand to clinch first AFF Women's Championship title at home

Host nation the Philippines cruised past Thailand 3-0 to secure its first Association of Southeast Asian Nations Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title.

It took only eight minutes as Jessika Rebecca Macayan Cowart’s header from a set piece gave them the lead at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

After multiple clearances and scrambles inside the box, Katrina Jacqueline Rivera Guillou doubled the lead for the Philippines in the 21st minute.

While Thailand hand already conceded defeat, Sarina Isabel Calpo Bolden found time for one more goal with a minute to spare to seal the victory.

"For them to get through this grueling schedule… to finish like that with so much spirit and determination is a testament to this team," Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic was quoted as saying by rappler.com.

"We’ve climbed a little hill tonight.

"We’ve conquered Southeast Asia, but I know there are big mountains ahead.

"It is a great hill to climb and there are bigger challenges ahead of us."

Earlier, Myanmar edged Vietnam 4-3 for a third-place finish.

Saw Thaw Thaw opened the proceedings with a ninth-minute goal for Myanmar before Huỳnh Như equalised for Vietnam.

Như added another one for Vietnam’s second with five minutes left in the first half.

Thaw Thaw also doubled her tally 10 minutes after the restart.

The end-to-end match saw Phạm Hải Yến slot one in the 80th minute for Vietnam in what looked like the winner.

But there was more drama as Lin Mynt Mo struck in the 83rd minute before Thaw Thaw completed her hat-trick three minutes later to win the game for Myanmar.