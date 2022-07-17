Chongo Mulenga previously competed at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Three African Badminton Championships bronze medallists have been named in the Zambian squad for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Chongo Mulenga, Elizabeth Chipeleme and Ogar Siamupangila, who all claimed the mixed team third-place medal at the 2017 edition in Benoni in South Africa, have been included to represent their country once again.

Kalombo Mulenga, who previously partnered Chongo at Gold Coast 2018, has also been included within their line-up.

Rhoda Njobvu is set to represent her nation again in the 100 and 200 metres sprints while Niddy Mingilishi is one of the four athletes set to tackle the 400m.

Muzala Samukonga, Kennedy Luchembe and Patrick Nyambe are also due to compete in the 400m event, in addition to the 4x400m relay where they are expected to be joined by David Mulenga.

Zambia is anticipated to have five judoka competitors for the Games with Simon Zulu challenging in the men’s under-60 kilograms, Stephen Mung’andu taking part in the men’s under-66kg event and Matthew Mwango participating in the men’s under-73kg division.

Rita Kabinda is scheduled to compete in the women’s under-57kg category as Taonga Soko fights in the under-63kg group.

Rhoda Njobvu, right, is due to compete in 100m and 200m sprints at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
Rhoda Njobvu, right, is due to compete in 100m and 200m sprints at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Squash athletes Zulema Chisenga and Kundanji Kaleng are set to take part in the singles and doubles event.

Davies Kawemba and Oberd Chembe are due to represent their country in cycling’s road races and mountain bike events.

Zambia’s boxers include Stephen Zimba in the men’s welterweight, Patrick Chinyemba in men’s flyweight, Margret Tembo in the women’s minimumweight and Felistus Nkandu in the women’s lightweight.

Richard Lubanza has been listed Zambia's sole Para-powerlifter for Birmingham 2022.

Zambia is also due to compete in the rugby sevens tournament while Kumaren Naidu and Zach Moyo are set to challenge in men’s swimming and Jade Phiri and Tilka Paljk in the women’s swimming.

Zambia have won not won a Commonwealth Games medal since 2002.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to be held between July 28 and August 8.