Stead Park in Geelong has been confirmed as the host of the hockey tournaments at the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

It is the home of Hockey Geelong and currently features two synthetic pitches, one sand and one hybrid pitch.

They will be able to cater to a crowd of up to 15,000 with a mix of temporary and permanent seating.

"Geelong is a proud sporting city, and the Commonwealth Games will deliver great benefit to the entire community through improved infrastructure and exposure on the world stage," said Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan.

"Victoria 2026 will provide a boost to jobs, hospitality and the local economy and allows us to share our incredible regional communities with the rest of the world."

The Geelong hub will also host aquatics, Para swimming, beach volleyball, gymnastics, hockey, table tennis, Para table tennis, triathlon and Para triathlon.

"The Geelong community is excited to welcome the world’s best hockey players for what is sure to be one of the highlight events of the 2026 Commonwealth Games," said Victoria 2026 chief executive Jeroen Weimar.

Australia has won 10 out of 12 hockey tournaments in the history of the Commonwealth Games and will look for home glory at Stead Park come Victoria 2026 ©Getty Images

In what will be a first-ever predominantly regional Commonwealth Games, Victoria 2026 is scheduled to be staged from March 17 to 29 of that year in multiple cities including Melbourne, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland as well as Geelong.

They are expected to benefit significantly from the Games, including the creation of additional housing, world-class sports facilities and thousands of jobs.

The State Government is predicting the creation of around 600 employment opportunities before the Games in Australia, with 3,900 more during and 3,000 afterwards.

Regional Development Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has predicted that the multi-sport event will contribute more than AUD$3 billion (£1.6 billion/$2.1 billion/€2 billion) to the Victorian economy.

Hockey has featured at every edition of the Commonwealth Games since Kula Lumpur 1998.

Australia has won all six men's tournaments and four of the women's events as India and New Zealand triumphed in 2002 and 2018, respectively.