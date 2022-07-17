Two members of the taekwondo team - Fatima Al Abdouli and Sultan Al Ali - are part of the seven athletes who are in line to benefit from the Olympic grant agreement signed by the United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC), in coordination with the Olympic Solidarity Commission.

Shooters Saif bin Fattis, Ibrahim Khalil and Yasmine Tahlak, weightlifter Mai Al Madani and cyclist Youssef Mirza are the others.

Mohammed bin Darwish, executive director of UAE NOC, representatives from sports federations and some athletes were all present as the agreement was signed with the aim of sending the maximum number of athletes to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Brigadier Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, President of the Emirates Taekwondo Federation, praised the Olympic grant agreement and said it doubles the responsibility on everyone to produce results at the Olympic Games.

Two members of the taekwondo team - Fatima Al Abdouli and Sultan Al Ali - are part of the seven athletes selected for the grant ©Getty Images

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Shooting Federation, also joined Al Zeyoudi in thanking the UAE NOC for taking the initiative.

"I take the opportunity to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bins Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, for his continuous support to the Olympic movement and his follow-up to all athletes in various sports fields," Al Maktoum said.

Her Excellency Eng. Azza bint Sulaiman, assistant secretary-general for administrative and financial affairs of the UAE NOC said the grant helps UAE NOC chairman His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of providing the athletes with the best facilities and support as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.