Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) President Makarita Lenoa has placed on record the organisation's thanks for Australian Government support in preparing Fijian athletes for the Commonwealth Games.

Triathlon, table tennis, squash and track and field athletes have all been in Australia for training camps prior to Birmingham 2022, made possible by the PacificAus Sports programme.

Some also used these opportunities to hone their skills before the Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Marianas Islands.

"These PacificAus sports-funded camps and training will give our athletes the greatest opportunity to compete to their best in Birmingham," Lenoa said.

"The global pandemic has challenged all our athletes in recent years and with these final camps and high-performance training, we know our athletes can proudly represent Fiji in Birmingham."

The FASANOC also acts as the Fiji Commonwealth Games Association.

Track and field competitors spent time at the Oceania Athletics Training Centre in Gold Coast, triathletes went to the Sunshine Coast Tri Academy, the table tennis team are currently holding a camp in Sydney and a squash preparation programme has just wrapped up in Brisbane.

Fiji won four medals at Gold Coast 2018, including men's rugby sevens silver ©Getty Images

"This Camp in Sydney is the perfect opportunity for both our men's and women's teams to capitalise on their preparation with an intensive period of training," table tennis team manager Carolyn Li said.

"This is exactly what our team needs at this stage as we approach the Games."

The FASANOC has picked judo, boxing, athletics, Para athletics, lawn bowls, rugby sevens, swimming, squash, weightlifting, triathlon, table tennis and Para table tennis athletes to compete at Birmingham 2022, which opens on July 28.

The PacificAus Sports programme, run by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, seeks to offer new opportunities for athletes, coaches and administrators in the region and build "a thriving regional sports community across Australia and the Pacific".