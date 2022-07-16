Azeri capital Baku has been chosen to stage the 2023 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, after Moscow was stripped of the rights.

The competition is scheduled to be held from May 17 to May 23 next year.

Baku has previously hosted the competition in 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Numerous sporting organisations have imposed sanctions on Russia, and its ally Belarus, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

European Gymnastics specified Russia was stripped of the event because "current European sanctions prevent the fulfillment of obligations stated in the event".

The continental body suspended athletes from the two countries and has prevented Russia and Belarus from holding international events, in line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee.

Dina Averina is among leading Russian athletes banned from European Gymnastics competitions ©Getty Images

The United Nations reported on July 12 that at least 5,024 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the full-scale military invasion was launched on February 24.

It has also recorded that in excess of 9.1 million refugees have fled Ukraine.

Tel Aviv in Israel held this year's edition of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

The host nation topped the medals table with five gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

New 2023 host Azerbaijan is involved in the long-running Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Hundred of civilians and an estimated 5,000 military personal were killed in a 2020 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed region, and relations between the two countries remain poor.

European Gymnastics' President Farid Gayibov is Azeri and serves as the country's Minister of Youth and Sports.