Australian athletes have been banned from supporting compatriots in other sports at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Australian athletes have been banned from cheering on their compatriots in different sports at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in an effort to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

Australia's Chef de Mission for the Games, Petria Thomas, said the rule has been implemented as the seating where athletes would watch events in other venues would also be available to the public.

"They will be permitted to stay with their team and support their team, but there won't be an opportunity to go and watch other events because unfortunately, those seats will be in public spectating areas, which presents a very high risk of COVID-19 transmission," said nine-time Commonwealth Games champion Thomas, as reported by News Corp.

The country's athletes will also be required to wear a mask at all times apart when they are in their rooms, exercising, or walking outside.

A coronavirus outbreak at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest earlier this month was a driving factor in Commonwealth Games Australia's decision.

Petria Thomas says the primary focus is to ensure athletes can compete at Birmingham 2022 hence why the restrictions have been implemented ©Commonwealth Games Australia
It saw eight swimmers, including Australian Lani Pallister, ruled out in the Hungarian capital.

"Our primary focus is that we can get our athletes to the starting line and that they are performance ready," Thomas said.

The majority of the Australian World Championship contingent had not been wearing masks until Pallister’s positive test, when it then became a requirement. 

Birmingham 2022 is set to take place from July 28 to August 8.

Australia is the most successful country in the history of the Commonwealth Games, having won 932 gold medals ahead of England's 714 and Canada's 484.