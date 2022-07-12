Russia promises to keep investing in national teams despite them being banned from competition

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has pledged to maintain investment levels in national teams despite the vast majority being banned from competing on the world stage over the war in Ukraine.

Swathes of sporting organisations have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Athletes from Russia have largely been excluded from competing in global events while Ukraine remains under attack from Russian forces.

But Matytsin said the Russian Government would continue to support them in a bid to establish a "self-sufficient sports system".

"The level of provision of national teams and material and social guarantees to athletes from the state will be maintained," said Matytsin, as reported by Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"For this, all the necessary tools are used and additional opportunities are created.

"All the leading athletes are now in Russia, the recent experience of holding competitions in rhythmic gymnastics, judo, artistic gymnastics with the participation of the strongest athletes has shown a high level of spectator interest in such formats, as well as opportunities to increase competition among Russian athletes.

"This is the foundation for the formation self-sufficient sports system in our country."

Russia's rhythmic gymnastics team are among those that have been barred from competiting on the world stage ©Getty Images

Matytsin’s comments came after attending an off-site meeting of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports.

The development of sports and tourism clusters, enhancing sporting infrastructure in the far east of Russia and the preparation of national teams were among the topics discussed at the meeting, according to TASS.

"In terms of the development of the sports industry, we note the need to centralize all resources - administrative, managerial, financial," added Matytsin.

"It is necessary to review the format of interaction with sports federations in matters of preparing national teams, determining sources of funding, providing material and social guarantees to athletes and coaches."

The United Nations' last reported on July 4 that at least 4,889 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, although it is feared the true figure is far higher.

More than 8.7 million people have also been forced to flee the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of carrying out war crimes, including executing civilians.

Russia says it is "denazifying" Ukraine - a claim widely dismissed as fictitious by the global community.