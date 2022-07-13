Mauritius is due to send 61 athletes to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Mauritius is aiming to improve on its performance from four years ago at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The island nation won a single silver medal at Gold Coast 2018 - courtesy of weightlifter Roilya Ranaivosoa - which was its worst overall performance for 16 years.

"Our expectation for Birmingham 2022 is to do better in terms of results," said Richard Papie, the Mauritius Chef de Mission for Birmingham, to insidethegames.

Ranaivosoa, a double Olympian who won her silver in Gold Coast in the 48 kilograms event, will be among the Mauritius squad in Birmingham.

Sixty-one athletes are due to represent Mauritius in all, in athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, judo, swimming, table tennis, triathlon, weightlifting and wrestling. 

The country has won at least one medal at every Commonwealth Games since Kuala Lumpur 1998.

Richard Sunee, right, is the only Commonwealth Games gold medallist from Mauritius ©Getty Images
Boxer Richard Sunee won Mauritius' only gold in the men's flyweight class in the Malaysian capital.

"It is a pleasure for Mauritius to participate in this 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games which will be held in Birmingham," said Papie, the first vice-president of the Mauritius Olympic Committee.

"As a Commonwealth country, we attach great importance to this great sporting mass."

