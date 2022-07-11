Beth Mead completed a hat-rick against Norway as England became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals in a historic match at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

The host nation became the first team to score six goals in the first half of a Women’s EURO match, while no side had previously netted eight times in a single game until England's rout at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

The result also means England will top Group A with one match remaining.

Georgia Stanway sent the home crowd roaring when she smashed a penalty past Guro Pettersen on the 12th minute.

Three minutes later, Lauren Hemp doubled the lead after the video assistant referee judged that the attacker was onside.

Then came goals from Ellen White and Mead.

White disposed Maria Thorisdottir, who struggled throughout the game, to add goal number three before Mead headed the ball into the net with 10 minutes left to play in the first half.

Norway’s defence collapsed again for Mead’s stunning fifth, where she weaved past several tackles in the box and fired the ball into the bottom corner.

White made it 6-0 on 41 minutes.

The goals initially dried up for England in the second half but they soon extended their lead thanks to Alessia Russo joining the scoresheet.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England have become the first team to score eight in a UEFA EURO finals game!#WEURO2022 | #ENG pic.twitter.com/j9sQGywfvl — UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 11, 2022

Mead completed her hat-trick, and the record-breaking result, eight minutes from the end of the match.

The other Group A match saw Austria dreaming of a quarter-final place after beating Northern Ireland 2-0 in a comfortable victory at the St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

Northern Ireland are now on the brink of elimination after losing back-to-back games.

Austria started the better of the two sides with right winger Julia Hickelsberger-Füller looking dangerous early on.

The threat from Hickelsberger-Füller eventually got the better of Northern Ireland, who were competing in their first major tournament, when she earned a free-kick close to the penalty area.

Sarah Puntigam drilled the ball towards the near post and defender Katharina Schiechtl was on hand to tap it past goalkeeper Jackie Burns in the 19th minute.

Northern Ireland grew into the tie as they searched for a way to keep the competition alive.

However, they struggled to cause Austria problems, and their defeat was confirmed once Katharina Naschenweng fired in the second goal with minutes left on the clock.

Group B is due to resume tomorrow with Denmark and Finland, the two winless teams, competing in Milton Keynes while Germany play Spain in London.