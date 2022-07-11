Boxer Sagar Ahlawat's preparations for Birmingham 2022 has been interrupted because of visa issues ©Getty Images

Indian boxer Sagar Ahlawat has reportedly had his preparations for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games hit by visa issues.

According to Times of India, Ahlawat planned to travel to Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, with his compatriots yesterday but he is now expected to arrive in a couple of days following the visa process.

It is reported that Ahlawat's name was not initially on the list of names the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) shared with the Sports authority of India (SAI) on July 1 for the preparatory camp.

"His name was only added on July 7 when it was sent by the BFI," a source told Times of India.

"The federation requested us to intervene and help with the visa.

"The initial process was initiated by the SAI through the sports ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

"He will get his visa on Monday."

Ahlawat is due to compete for his nation on the international stage for the first time at Birmingham 2022, where he is scheduled to participate in the men's over-92kg event.

He defeated Satish Kumar and national champion Narender during his Commonwealth Games trials.

World champion Nikhat Zareen is among the group of Indian boxers due to take part in the preparatory camp and the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
World champion Nikhat Zareen is among the group of Indian boxers due to take part in the preparatory camp and the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The multi-national preparatory camp, which includes members who are not part of India's boxing delegation for the Games, is scheduled to run for two-weeks between July 10 and 24 in Jordanstown.

A 15-member men's team includes Commonwealth silver medallist Amit Panghal while the 11-member strong women’s squad has world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain in its ranks.

The Indian Commonwealth team is due to leave its training base for Birmingham on July 24.

India's men's Commonwealth Games boxing team consists of eight athletes, with Panghal competing in the under-51kg class, Commonwealth bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin taking part in the under-57kg division and world bronze medallist Shiva Thapa in the under-63.5kg category.

The other members of the squad are Rohit Tokas, Sumit, Ashish Kumar and Sanjeet, who are due to participate in the under-67kg, under-75kg, under-80kg and under-92kg events respectively.

Four athletes complete India's women's boxing squad, with Zareen challenging in the under-50kg division and Borgohain fighting in the under-70kg class.

Nitu and Jaismine Lamboria are the other members of the line-up with the Indians set to participate in the under-48kg and under-60kg groups.