The Saudi Esports Federation has formed a new partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) - one of the globe's largest gaming hardware companies - to sponsor the Gamers8 festival as well as the Saudi eLeagues.

ASUS ROG is set to have a booth at the eight-week long Gamers8 in Riyadh, which is due to be held between July 14 and September 8.

The organisation has also agreed to supply personal computers to the Saudi eLeagues.

"We are delighted to welcome ASUS Republic of Gamers as a partner for Gamers8 and Saudi eLeagues, and thank them for pledging their support to the esports and gaming sector in Saudi Arabia," Omar Batterjee, the head of communications, marketing and partnership at the Saudi Esports Federation, said.

"Gamers8 is set to be an incredible, showpiece spectacle in Riyadh this summer, blurring the lines between the physical and virtual worlds, and providing elite esports action, concerts, shows and activities for all ages."

Rocket League is expected to open the Gamers8 festival ©Getty Images

Gamers8, which has a total prize pool of $15 million (£12.6 million/€14.9 million) is scheduled to feature a variety of different esports competitions, including Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG Mobile.

Rocket League is set to open the festival with the tournament being staged from July 14 to July 17.

A two-day summit involving industry figures and events such as music concerts, magic shows and comedy shows are planned to be held alongside the tournaments.

Saudi Arabia's critics accuse the country of sportwashing.

Free search and women's rights are severely restricted in Saudi Arabia while homosexuality is illegal.

Saudi Arabia is also leading a coalition in Yemen since 2015, which has carried numerous deadly airstrikes.