Ireland's Paul O'Donovan returned to action at the Rowing World Cup III in Lucerne with a victory in the men's lightweight single sculls final this weekend.

The only Irish rower competing in Switzerland, O'Donovan crossed the line in 6min 47.15sec for a new World Cup record, beating Belgium's Tibo Vyvey by over a second, while Bruno Cetraro Berriolo of Uruguay placed third.

In the women's equivalent, Imogen Grant of Britain won by more than five seconds in 7:23.36 to Mexico's Kenia Lechuga and South African Kirsten McCann was third.

Italy finished first and second in the lightweight men's double sculls, with Pietro Ruta and Gabriel Soares pipping Niels Torre and Stefano Oppo in 6:12.13, with Norway's Lars Benske and Ask Jarl Tjoem taking bronze.

Emily Craig and Madeleine Fiona Arlett of Britain claimed the women's title in 6:50.17 in front of France's Laura Tarantola and Claire Bove, as well as Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini of Italy.

Graeme Thomas was the winner in the men's single sculls ©Getty Images

Britain's Graeme Thomas won the men's single sculls in 6:40.90, edging out Bulgarian Kristian Vasilev and Germany's Marc Weber on the podium, while the women's single sculls was won by German Alexandra Föster in 7:27.50 in front of Australian Tara Rigney and Jeanine Gmelin of Switzerland.

Grace Prendergast and Kerri Williams of New Zealand were victorious in the women's pairs final in 6:56.51 in front of Romanians Ioana Vrinceanu and Denisa Tilvescu and British rowers Emily Ford and Esme Booth.

Britain's Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Thomas George crossed the line in the men's pair in 6:19.37 to defeat Harley Moore and Alexander Hill from Australia and Serbia's Martin Mackovic and Milos Vasic.

Croatia's Martin and Valent Sinkovic claimed the men's double sculls gold, while Romanians Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis took the women's double sculls title.

Britain were victorious in the men's four and eight finals, as well as the women's four, while Poland claimed the men's quadruple sculls gold.

China won the women's quadruple sculls and Australia took the women's eight gold.