Mahoor Shahzad is one of the four Pakistani badminton players set to miss out on Birmingham 2022 after a late exclusion ©Getty Images

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has dropped the country's badminton team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as it feels it has no chance of winning a medal.

The PSB had initially included the four-member delegation - made up of Mahoor Shahzad, Ghazala Siddique, Murad Ali, and Irfan Saeed - for the event beginning on July 28

"The PSB organised a 15-day training camp for Pakistan’s badminton team in Lahore for the [Commonwealth] Games," said Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) President Wajid Ali, as reported by Dawn.

"Moreover, all the four players and their coach had obtained their accreditation card as well as visas and were all set to leave for Birmingham.

"But the PSB has decided to exclude badminton, reportedly on the pretext that the squad has no chance of winning medals.

"If the entire sporting world follows the same formula which was adopted by the PSB [to exclude the badminton squad] then there is no need to send around 15,000 athletes to participate in the games as only 500 [potential] medal winners are enough to go and compete for the medals."

The PBF has contacted with the Pakistan Olympic Association in a bid to overturn the PSB's decision and send the athletes to Britain, although it is yet to receive a response.

Ali claims that the 15-day camp was the only comprehensive training programme that the PSB has provided for its country's shuttlers in the last five years.

"With utmost anguish I have to inform you all that Pakistan Badminton Team selected for Commonwealth Games 2022 has been dropped by Pakistan Sports Board," said Pakistan's Tokyo 2020 Olympian Shahzad.

"It's quite unfair on the part of PSB to isolate the only sport at the very last moment when everything was finalised."

Without the badminton squad, Pakistan is set to send 42 athletes to the Games scheduled from July 28 to August 8 as well as 19 officials for a total delegation of 61 people.